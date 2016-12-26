Critically ill JDF soldier flown to Florida hospital

The Jamaica Defence Force, JDF, recruit who fell ill while on training at the JDF camp at Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, has been flown to a hospital in Florida for treatment.

The recruit was flown to a medical facility from Jamaica on Thursday night after undergoing a medical procedure at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He was among 80 recruits who became ill last week during training at Twickenham Park. Fifty-seven recruits were taken to Up Park Camp for treatment of which 40 have since returned to training, while 17 remain in isolation at Up Park Camp.

The cause of the illness is yet to be determined. The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has been asked to assist in the investigations.