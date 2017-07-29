For the second straight year, cricket comes to South Florida in the form of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Peter Miller, head of communications for the August 4-September 9 tournament, tells CNW that its South Florida leg is part of a bigger plan.

Plan to expand cricket in US

“The CPL is quite serious about expanding the game of cricket in the US. Coming to Florida again shows they see the potential to grow,” said Miller.

Four matches will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park, located in the heart of a flourishing Caribbean community. It is the only venue in the US sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, cricket’s governing body.

On August 5, 2016 runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors play St. Kitts And Nevis Patriots at 10 am; while champions Jamaica Tallawahs take on Barbados Trident at 3:00 pm.

The teams will play each other again the following day.

Mostly West Indian fans

Most of the fans who showed up to watch the CPL’s maiden run in 2016 are West Indians who live in South Florida and across the Sunshine State.

Many of them still follow the international game on the Internet. Miller acknowledges that the majority of these fans grew up on the game in the West Indies. While the CPL is eager to reach a younger demographic, he believes older fans bring a sense of nostalgia to matches.

“They have that strong West Indian vibe which is a good thing, and they’re starved for cricket, exciting cricket. But then the young people bring their own flavor too, like the (sound system) selectors and dancing girls,” he said.

Contributes to local economy

It is estimated that over 30,000 fans attended the six matches at Central Broward Regional Park last year. They generated over $12 million for the local economy.

By profession, Miller is a journalist who has covered the game in his native England for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), ESPNCricinfo and Cricketer Magazine.

Miller is confident the CPL has put together a package that will score with fans. “We’ve got a really good show with four outstanding teams. We expect everyone to come together for a fantastic experience,” he said.