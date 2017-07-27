The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament is coming to the Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) in Lauderhill, Florida with double headers on August 5th and 6th. To celebrate, the big cricket party about to happen there will be a“Happy Hour Fete and Ticket Sale” on Friday, July 28th from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), 3800 NW 11 Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311.

Stop by the LPAC on your way home from work, buy your presale Hero CPL T20 ticket at the Box Office and get a FREE Carib Beer for every ticket you buy! There will be a DJ, Carnival Girls and FREE flavorsome Caribbean food! Hero CPL wants to say thank you for your support of CPL T20 which will be taking place in the Cricket Capital of the USA.

Before the Happy Hour Fete, there will be an “Official Press Conference” for the media to hear from the new owners of the Jamaica Tallawahs, Worldwide Sports Management Group, based in South Florida. In attendance will be Richard Kaplan, Mayor of the City of Lauderhill, Dale Holness, Broward County Commissioner, Lance Gibbs, former West Indian Test player. Representatives from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Hero CPL will also attend.

On Saturday, August 5th, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will face the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots followed by the Barbados Tridents taking on the defending champions, Jamaica Tallawahs.

On Sunday, August 6th, the Patriots will meet the Tridents, and the Tallawahs will celebrate Jamaican Independence Day battling the Tridents at the CBRP.