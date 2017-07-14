Contract killing suspected in Jamaican businessman’s murder

A prominent Jamaican businessman was slaughtered in the capital city of Kingston on the evening of Tuesday, July 11. The deceased has been identified as Richard Ramdial.

Possible contract killing

Homicide investigators are theorizing that Ramdial, an auto-parts dealer, was the victim of a contract killing. They are following several leads into the brazen murder which has sent shockwaves across the Corporate Area.

The businessman was in his Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle in rush hour traffic along Ruthven Road in St Andrew around 4:30 pm. Police report that a gunman disembarked a motorcycle and pumped more than 12 bullets into the driver’s side of Ramdial’s left-hand-drive vehicle.

Shot nine times

Shot nine times in the upper body, Ramdial was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was pronounced dead. The window of his vehicle had 12 bullet holes all within a one-inch radius.

Tributes paid

Since news of the incident broke, colleagues and friends of Ramdial have posted several heartfelt tributes on social media to issue tributes.

Former president of the Used Car Dealers’ Association, Ian Lyn said he attended St George’s College with Ramdial and remembered him as “humble and respectful”.

“I’m in shock at the murder of Richard Ramdial in Jamaica, he was the coolest, most humble youth I knew at St Georges College even though he drove the best Mercedes Benz I ever saw in high school,” Lyn, who is now based overseas, wrote on Facebook.

“But nothing in life happens except by Allah’s (God) active or permissive will. So, we thank God for his life and pray for his family and friends RIP Ramdial!!!” Lyn added.

Over 700 murders in 6-months

Jamaicans in South Florida are concerned over the persistent violent crime. According to Jamaican police, over 700 murders were committed in Jamaica in the first six months of 2017. The gun has been the weapon of choice. In June alone some 151 murders were logged on police blotters.

“Oh, good Lord. Why this scourge on my country,” asked 55-year-old former Jamaican nurse, Veronica Wells.

