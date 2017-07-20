Consulate General of Jamaica hosts Service of Thanksgiving to mark 55th anniversary of Independence

In recognition of Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will hold the annual Ecumenical Service on Sunday, August 6 at 4:00 p.m. The Service will be held at The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95 Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33351.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by the Most Rev. Charles H. Dufour, Archbishop Emeritus, Kingston, Jamaica. The officiating clergy will be Bishop Henry Fernandez, Senior Pastor of the Faith Center Ministries. Participating clergy will be the Reverend Jeremy Froyen, Associate to the Rector, Holy Sacrament Church, Pembroke Pines and Mr. Michael Maragh of the Power of Faith Ministries International, Portmore, St. Catherine, Jamaica.

This year, the cultural performances that will precede the Worship and will include performances by the massed voice South Florida Caribbean Chorale, the Tallawah Mento Band and the Jamaica Folk Revue, and the Sierra Norwood Youth Voice Ensemble.

Proceeds of the offering taken at the service will benefit charities in the South Florida community as well as in Jamaica.

Consuls General Franz Hall is inviting all Jamaicans and friends of the Diaspora to participate in this special occasion of thanksgiving to commemorate this new milestone in the nation’s history.