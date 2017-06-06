Here comes (Bolt) the winner

A full house of fans, dignitaries and stars are expected at Jamaica’s National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday for Usain Bolt’s last race in his homeland.

When the sprint superstar laces up for his local swan song, he will do so to the music of two of reggae’s biggest artists.

Organizers of the Racer’s Grand Prix have requested that Bolt enter the stadium to Dennis Brown’s Here I Come. As he prepares to race, Freddie McGregor’s I Was Born A Winner will be played.

Here I Come was Brown’s signature. He bellowed the opening lines before every performance; known as the Crown Prince of Reggae, he died in July, 1999.

I Was Born A Winner is McGregor’s take on Derrick Harriott’s I Was Born A Loser (originally done by American soul group The Tams).

McGregor, who was Brown’s close friend, told National Weekly that he is honored his song has been chosen.

“It come as a surprise but whoever come up with the idea is thinking,” she said.

Bolt is one of the biggest names in sport and a track and field legend. He won the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics and holds the world record (9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds) for both events.

Bolt is expected to retire from track and field at the World Championships in London in August.

A number of top international athletes will compete at Saturday’s meet which is organized by Bolt’s Racers Track Club.