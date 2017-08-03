City of Lauderdale Lakes Delegation Meets with Federal Officials

City of Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers and City Manager Phil Alleyne recently met with federal officials in Washington, DC. The visit was in collaboration with the City’s Federal Lobbyist, Alcalde & Fay, to advocate on behalf of the city.

Meetings over two-days

Over a very busy two-day session, Mayor Rogers and City Manager Alleyne attended several meetings. Officials they met with included Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings and representatives from the office of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They also met with representatives of the offices of Florida Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio. Federal Department Administrators and staff also met with the two South Florida officials throughout the day.

The Lauderdale Lakes Delegation also connected with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Dr. Thomas E. Price and his senior leadership team. They discussed the City of Lauderdale Lakes’ commitment to improving the quality of life of its residents. The HHS team identified available resources, technical assistance and grant programs that are available to help the City further its vision of creating a vibrant, connected, diverse and safe community.

Committed to working

“We are committed to working with our Federal, State and County officials on critical issues that impact Lauderdale Lakes,” said Mayor Hazelle Rogers. “Grant opportunities and infrastructure resources are our major priorities,” she said.

The delegation achieved its primary objective to identify grant funds for programs and services; relay the City’s position on various legislative issues; discover resources for capital projects; and discuss key issues that will affect the City of Lauderdale Lakes in the future.

Lauderdale Lakes serves over 35,000 residents by enriching the quality of life for seniors, children and families while promoting social interactions, health awareness, and educational experiences.