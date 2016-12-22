Chronixx to release new album and begin massive North American tour

Roots reggae artist Chronixx has announced his tour and the debut of his album title, both titled Chronology.

This year, Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption Band headlined tours in Africa, Japan, Europe and North America, and rocked major festival shows like Coachella in California, Austin City Limits, Lovebox in the United Kingdom and One Love in Italy. They also supported the iconic United Kingdom rock band, Stone Roses, at the Manchester City Football Club stadium, Etihad.

In 2017, Chronixx, 24, and his band plan to expand deeper on this success, starting with their North American tour on March 2, 2017 in support of Chronixx’s first full-length album. The Chronology Tour spans 39 cities across the United States and Canada. Chronixx has also released his first visual, Majesty, from Chronology.

The song, an interpretation of Otis Gayle’s 1971 Studio One classic, I’ll Be Around which was originally sung by the ’70s soul group The Spinners, is also featured on Chronixx’s most recent mixtape, Roots and Chalice, curated by NYC’s Federation Sound.

“Majesty is about a spiritual vibration, the divinity within the woman and the balance that can be found within I&I. It’s celebrating that union,” explains Chronixx. In the visual, directed by Chronixx and Che Kothari, the singer serenades his love in a dreamy scenario, set on Jamaica’s lush north coastal property Strawberry Fields Together in Robin’s Bay, St. Mary.