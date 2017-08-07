Charge against former Caymanian Premier dropped

The charge of misdemeanor against the Speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislature, McKeeva Bush, following an incident involving a waitress at a Florida casino on July 17, has been dropped.

Announcement of no information

The spokesman for the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Ron Ishoy had issued a statement. It noted that “the Broward State Attorney’s office in Fort Lauderdale filed paperwork Friday afternoon – an announcement of no information – noting it will not file a charge of misdemeanor battery against William Bush. An explanation of that decision will be available in the coming days.”

Bush’s Florida-based lawyer, Keith Seltzer, earlier indicated he was informed by the state attorney’s misdemeanor crimes division that a “no information” document would be filed with the court regarding Bush’s case.

“This record will reflect that the state has declined to prosecute Mr. Bush on a charge of battery,” Seltzer told the Cayman Compass publication.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Seminole Police following Bush’s arrest, the arresting officer was contacted by Coconut Creek casino security late Monday, July 17, concerning “an incident that occurred between a casino waitress and a guest.”

Bush, a former premier in the British Overseas Territory and Seltzer had argued publicly that Bush was mistakenly arrested by Seminole Police.

Allegation of battery

In the state of Florida, prosecutors typically have up to 21 days following a person’s arrest to determine whether to proceed with a case against the suspect. In this instance, an allegation of battery [unwanted touching] was made against the House Speaker, but he was not formally charged by authorities. Neither did appear before a court.

Bush returned to the Cayman Islands on July 21, after posting a US$1,000 bond following the arrest. Seltzer said that bond would now be returned, following the final disposition of the case.