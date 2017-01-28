CEP urges voters to turn out to elect new Senators on Sunday

The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) has called on voters to exercise their franchise on Sunday in the second round of legislative elections to be held in Haiti.

CEP executive director, Uder Antoine, says the January 29 poll will be for the election of the Boards of Directors of the Communal Sections (CASEC), the Administration of the Communal Sections (ASEC), the city delegates as well as for the a third of the Senate.

He also reminded voters, political parties, political groups and candidates that they should ensure they are aware of the polling station where they will be required to cast ballots and that the information could be obtained from the Call Center that operates daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm (local time).

The CEP did not disclose the number of candidates contesting Sunday’s elections nor the number of voters, but had earlier indicated that campaigning will end on Friday.

On Monday, President Jocelerme Privert, accompanied by Prime Minister Enex Jean-Charles, met with the various regional and international stakeholders ahead of the poll carded for Sunday.

The meeting that was also attended by the head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) Sandra Honoré, and the Director General of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), Michel-Ange Gédéon “focused on electoral observation, security, protection of election materials, and funding.