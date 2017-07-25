CDB funds US$25 million street lighting project in Jamaica

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved funding to replace existing street lights in Jamaica with high-efficiency light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.

According to the CDP, the funds being provided to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) will facilitate the replacement of approximately 105,000 high-pressure sodium and mercury vapor streetlights.

Renewable energy target on track

“Jamaica is on track to achieve its renewable energy target of 30 percent by 2030. However, to do it, the country must reduce its expenditure on imported petroleum products. In 2016, spending on street lighting was US$20 million per year,” said the regional lending institution.

“Street lights are a critical national service, as they facilitate personal safety, as well as the safe operation of the transportation sector. However, street lights in Jamaica are the second largest consumer of electricity, representing 15 percent of total public sector energy consumption. This project is expected to reduce electricity consumption for street lights by approximately 65% per year,” said Daniel Best, Director of Projects, CDB.

The lamps in existing street lights have an approximate lifespan of six years, and a failure rate of 20 percent annually.

The Streetlight Retrofitting Project will include the supply and installation of the high-efficiency LED streetlights and related smart controllers.

The controllers will allow JPS to be aware of, and respond to, street light failures in a timely manner.

Climate risk assessment

In addition, a climate risk assessment will be done during implementation. This will assess any vulnerabilities to climate change impacts, and provide recommendations to address them.

The Project aligns to the CDB’s Strategic Plan 2015-2019 and Energy Sector Policy and Strategy. It highlights energy efficiency and renewable energy as priority investment areas for CDB.

CDB says JPS will provide counterpart financing to complete the project, which is scheduled for completion over a period of 2.5 years.