Cayman Islands tourism launches luxury destination weddings publication

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) has partnered with Cloud Nine Omnimedia (CNO) to launch ‘Cayman Vows’ Magazine. CNO is a U.S.-based media and publishing company and founders of WedLux. The magazine is the first-ever definitive resource for couples and wedding planners. It provides for inspiration and guidance to experience world-class destination weddings and honeymoons in the Cayman Islands.

Now available

The print and digital publication is now available for purchase online and on newsstands across Canada. It will be available at Barnes & Noble locations in the U.S. starting July 11, 2017.

The magazine features real wedding testimonials; including the first glimpse into the intimate Grand Cayman nuptials of Grace and Trai Byers, stars of the Fox hit series, “Empire.” There are also high-end fashion shoots, personality spotlights and expert advice on topics from décor and venues to must-do experiences island-wide.

Director of Tourism proud of partnership

“The Cayman Islands is proud to partner with Cloud Nine Omnimedia to introduce ‘Cayman Vows’ magazine to international travelers across the U.S. and Canada,” said Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “It reinforces our position as one of the world’s most sought-after warm-weather destinations for romance. We couldn’t be more excited to share the strength of ‘Cayman Vows’ as a comprehensive romance destination guide with the world.”

Under the direction of CNO partners and co-founders, Angela Desveaux and Bruce Patterson, the collaborative effort brings together the biggest names in the wedding planning industry. The magazine offers the Cayman Islands’ own distinguished event professionals and on-island providers to shine a light on the destination’s exceptional wedding and honeymoon offerings.

Embodying the versatility, convenience, and memorability of hosting a special event in the Cayman Islands, the distinct glossy publication provides endless inspiration and trusted counsel for those embarking on one of life’s most important journeys: marriage.