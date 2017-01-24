Case against Patrick Powell pushed back

Patrick Powell’s court case has been pushed back with s new trial date is expected for February 16. The businessman will return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in relation to the charge of failing to turn over his licensed firearm to police investigators investigating the shooting death of Kingston College student Khajeel Mais in 2011.

The case was yesterday rescheduled as a result of an outstanding Supreme Court transcript of evidence given by the investigating officer and a member of the Firearms Licensing Authority during the”X6″ murder trial in the Home Circuit Court.

Powell was arrested and charged for Mais’ murder but was freed of the charge last October after the prosecution offered no further evidence.