Caribbean Examination Council launches mobile app

The Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) has launched its first mobile App – CXC Connect – as the agency continues to incorporate technology to make learning relatively seamless.

Moving at rapid pace

At the recent ceremony to launch the app, the Education Minister in Barbados, Ronald Jones said CXC is moving at a rapid pace.

“As Minister, I am trying to stay apace of what you are doing – e-marking and submission of e-SBAs in a preliminary way. You now have CXC connect, a mobile app, e-testing, e-books, e-syllabi…This is a dizzying pace but you have to stay current. CXC as the leading provider of examinations within the Caribbean has to be in concert with what is happening in the wider world…. You have to be on the cutting edge,” he said.

Director of Operations at CXC, Stephen Savoury, said 19 territories in the region deals directly with CXC daily, and its services were wide and varied.

App provides new territory

Stating that the App aimed to provide a new avenue for the territories to engage the Council, he said: “In addition to the hundreds of thousands of students preparing for exams, CXC also interacts with about 10,000 stakeholders across the region and the world during the year. This App allows us the opportunity to provide what we call a ‘ubiquitous experience’ for these our stakeholders.”

IT- intelligent organization

Meanwhile, CXC’s Public Information Officer, Cleveland Sam, noted that in 2011, CXC declared itself as an IT-intelligent organization. This meant it was using modern information and communication to work more effectively and efficiently. He said the launch of its first mobile App was therefore “a logical step in the progression forward” on the ICT journey of the CXC.

The five main features of the App are: a news feed, Frequently Asked Questions, live chat, events and examinations results.

It also has the potential to give information on registration and exam dates. Plus, it also offers a chat feature with five categories, namely learning support resources, general examination results, e-testing, transcripts and certificates.

Additionally, persons can send voice notes, attach documents and explore upcoming events.

CXC Connect is designed for Android and iOS devices, including mobile phones and tablets. It can be downloaded from the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.