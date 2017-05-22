Busy’s back in business

Busy Signal will be performing at Groovin In The Park on June 25 , promoters of the annual event have confirmed.

Chris Roberts, CEO of the event, said the deejay has been granted a visa to perform in the United States. He joins Ken Boothe, Freddie McGregor, Tarrus Riley and R Kelly as headliners for ‘Groovin’ at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York.

“I am happy that this historic performance will be delivered on a Groovin’ stage, the biggest music platform for reggae and R&B music in the US,” said Roberts.



U Roy, Leroy Sibbles, Lloyd Parks and We The People Band, and a 17-man orchestra directed by Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, will also perform.