Buju Banton graduates with Masters Degree from NYU

Buju Banton, legendary reggae artiste has recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Music Business Management from the University of New York. Buju, who was arrested at his Tamarac, South Florida home in 2009 and later imprisoned on drug charges in 2011 in the Sam Gibbons U.S District Court in Tampa and has been in a federal facility, serving a 10 year sentence.

Buju told reporters, “I can do anything I put my mind to; you know that. People who know me know that I am very determined and will achieve my goals despite hardships. I will not allow the system to conquer me.” Buju explained.

The U.S Federal Bureau of Prison posted on its website that the artiste, whose given name is Mark Anthony Myrie, will be released on December 8, 2018 instead of February 2019 ,the date originally set for his release at the time of arraignment.

Inmates became eligible for release as of Nov. 1, through the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s reform effort to end overcrowding.

Last year, the commission moved to lower maximum sentences for non-violent offenders by an average of 18 percent. Around 16,000 inmates are expected to be freed within the first year, and 45,000 over the next several years.