Broward County Parks’ Summer Recreation program now includes a NatureScape Broward Butterfly and Herb Garden Summer Program for the 50 children. The children include Caribbean-Americans, ages 6-10 attending Boulevard Gardens Community Center in the Broward Municipal Services District (BMSD). Broward County’s NatureScape staff, Habitat Steward volunteers from the National Wildlife Federation and University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Master Gardeners will educate youth on various environmental topics.

Children will experience planting a butterfly garden in grow bags. They’ll also learn about the lifecycle of different species of butterflies, principles of environmental stewardship, caring for plants, holistic benefits of natural herbs and more. Upon completion, the youth will participate in a graduation ceremony.

The educational program is a collaborative effort between Broward County’s Environmental Protection, Growth Management Department and Broward Parks and Recreation Division. The collaboration is in support of the BMSD Health Community Zone. The County and its partners, Boulevard Gardens Community Group, Inc., Broward Regional Health Planning Council, and TOUCH Broward have made this special program possible.

Recently, members of Boulevard Gardens Home Owners Association attended a NatureScape presentation to learn about the Butterfly and Herb Garden Summer Program. Residents were given native plants to start their own backyard wildlife habitats. Health Foundation of South Florida is instrumental in providing opportunities for youth in the BMSD Healthy Community Zone to learn about the benefits of gardening and protecting natural habitat.

NatureScape Broward promotes Florida-friendly landscapes that conserve water, protect water quality, and create wildlife habitat. It encourages the use of native plants that provide quality and sustainable food sources for resident and migrating wildlife. The NatureScape vision includes all Broward County residents and all types of properties – from backyards to public parks.

The BMSD HCZ NatureScape Butterfly & Herb Garden Summer Program is a collaboration between BMSD Internal Committee members, Broward County Planning and Development Management Division, Environmental Planning and Community Resilience Division, and Parks and Recreation.

