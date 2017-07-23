Broward County Wins 30 NACIO Awards of Excellence

For the fifth year in a row, Broward County has topped the nation in the quality of its public information and public education outreach campaigns.

The County won 30 awards at the 2017 National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) Awards of Excellence competition, more than any other county in the nation. Nationally, 229 entries were submitted.

NACIO, an affiliate of the National Association of Counties (NACo), hosts its annual Awards of Excellence in Communications contest to recognize the best works of county public information officers and state association of counties communications staff. “Once again, Broward County demonstrates that we excel in how we engage the public and our employees with the great services that we provide,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry. “It speaks very highly of the quality of the work this team does that they are recognized year after year for excellence in communications with our residents, businesses and visitors.” The 2017 Broward County awards include:

8 Superior Awards

Cultural Marketplace event, ArtsEd Forever brochure, Counterpoints Photography project and Broward Arts Monthly newsletter – Cultural Division.

Penny Surtax Public Education Campaign – Public Communications.

The Good, Bad and the Exotic Plants Brochure – Environmental Protection and Growth Management Division

WoW Update newsletter – Libraries Division

9 Excellence Awards

The Big Read – The Namesake Brochure, Storybook Festival , Fast Lane Public Education Campaign- Libraries Division

New Courthouse Reference Guide, Community Update, NACo/NACIO Awards Ceremony – Public Communications

NatureScape Map Series, Broward.org/Climate – Environmental Protection and Growth Management Division

Sailfish Acsending Photograph, Cultural Quarterly Online Edition – Cultural Division

12 Meritorious Awards

Broward County Communitywide Greenhouse Gas Inventory, Broward Municipal Services District (BMSD) December 2015 and June 2016 Semi-Annual Reports, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Broward Program, Informational Sea Turtle Signs – Environmental Protection and Growth Management Division

Emergency Checklist, ERP Motivational Signs, Yellow Dot, Zap Zika Campaign – Public Communications

Cultural Quarterly – Print Edition, Broward Arts Facebook Page – Cultural Division

A Virtual Reality Tour of the Harlem Renaissance – Libraries Division

MyRide website – Transit Division

The County is also the recipient of a record 16 National Association of Counties (NACo) awards for 2017, more than any other year, which recognizes innovative, effective and efficient County Commission programs and services.