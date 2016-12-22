Broward County Public Schools expands After-school Supper Program

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has expanded its Aftercare Supper Program to include six additional school sites, for a total of 104 schools serving nutritious meals to students. The supper meals ensure that more than 14,000 students participating in regularly scheduled after-school educational or enrichment activity programs receive the nutrition they need to learn and grow. The suppers are funded through the Child Care Food Program (CCFP), a federally funded program, which provides healthy meals and snacks in the child care setting. Meals meet all USDA requirements and include a milk, fruit, vegetable, grain and meal (or meat alternate), and are offered in the school’s cafeteria.

New school sites for the 2016/17 school include: Attucks Middle School, Charles Drew Elementary School, Lakeside Elementary School, Miramar Elementary School, New Renaissance Middle School and Silver Shores Elementary School.