BREAKING NEWS! Trump administration extends TPS for Haitians

The Donald Trump-led administration On Monday extended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians living in the US since the 2010 earthquake from deportation for another six months after the expiration of the program became controversial.
The decision, made by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, was announced Monday and will be followed up by an official notice in the Federal Register, which will start the clock for recipients to apply for their six-month extension.
