Brathwaite wins ICC T20 International Performance of the Year

West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite has won the award for ICC T20I Performance of the Year for a magnificent innings that helped guide the regional team to the world title earlier this year.

Brathwaite’s remarkable 34 not out off 10 balls pushed the regional team over the line in what proved to be a remarkable contest against England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. Needing 27 from the last two overs with six wickets down, the Windies hopes seemed dusted when they entered the final over still needing 19 to win the match.

Brathwaite, however, went on to smash four successive sixes off dejected seamer Ben Stokes’s first four balls to complete a truly incredible victory.

The Barbadian Brathwaite joined Sunil Narine as the only West Indians to receive recognition for performances in the 2016 season. Narine was nominated on the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second India player after Rahul Dravid to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in the same season when he acheived the feat on Thursday.

digitalsportsmax.com