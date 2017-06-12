Bolt will only run 100 meters at World Championships

The King of Track and Field, Usain Bolt, says he will only compete in the 100 meters at this year’s World Championships in London.

Speaking with reporters after his last run on home soil, Bolt said he would only run the shorter sprint despite holding the world records in the 100 meters and 200 meters (9.58 and 19.19).

“It will definitely just be the 100. I know a lot of people really want to see me run it (200 meters) but the 100 meters will be the one cause I know people really want to see that also,” Bolt said.

Bolt recovered from a sluggish start to overhaul the field and post a pedestrian 10.03 in his first 100 meters this year.

His compatriot Yohan Blake, ran a blistering 9.87 to win the other 100 meters event at the Racers Ganrd Prix inside Jamaica’s national Stadium.

World record holder in the 400 meters, Wade Van Neikerk, signaled the he was ready to fill Bolt’s big spikes when he ran a world leading 19.84 in the 200 meters at the same event.