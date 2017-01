Bolt to lose Olympic relay medal

Usain Bolt has been stripped of his 2008 olympic relay gold medal as a result of his teammate Nesta Carter testing positive for doping.

Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in Beijing in 2008.

His was one of 454 selected doping samples retested by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, and has been found to contain the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.