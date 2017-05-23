Bolt, Gayle hail victims of Manchester attack

Two of the Caribbean’s biggest sports stars — sprinter Usain Bolt and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle — offered condolences to victims of Monday’s bombing in Manchester, England.

The terror attack, which took place following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, left 22 persons dead and 59 injured.

“Thoughts & prayers goes out to people of Manchester and all those who are affected,” Bolt said via Twitter.

“Thoughts and prayers goes out to Manchester! #VerySad”, Gayle said, also on Twitter.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Gayle’s teammate at Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also expressed his condolences.

“I wish a lot of courage & strength to all those affected in the Manchester bombings last night. Heartbreaking to hear the sad news,” Kohli said.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.