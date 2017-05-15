Bolt donates world record breaking limited edition Puma spikes to charity

Global sprint star Usain ‘Lightning’ Bolt has donated his gold and white limited edition Puma spikes in which he won the gold medal and broke the Olympic 100 meters record at the 2009 Berlin Olympics to raise money for charity.

Bolt handed over the track shoes to Lady Allen, the wife of the Jamaican Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, last week. The pair of spikes will be auctioned next month to raise money for the Issa Trust Foundation for which Lady Allen is the patron.

The Issa Trust Foundation has been providing equipment, medical service and treatment for tpaediatric wards at hospitals across the island..

The shoes will go on the auction block two weeks ahead of a June 24 fundraising concert featuring Gammy award winning group, Air Supply.