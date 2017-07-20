Bolt charity dinner raises £30,000 or young athletes

An estimated £30,000 was raised at a recent charity dinner and auction held in honor of sprint king and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt and his coach Glen Mills in London.

The money raised from the auction will go to the Racers Track Club to assist the next generation of Jamaica’s athletes.

Attracted several celebrities

Several celebrities, politicians, and fans turned up at the event hosted by British Olympic and World Championship medalist, Colin Jackson. The items for auction were donated by Jamaican athletes and star athletes from other sports and English Premier League football clubs.

A pair of Bolt’s training spikes fetched an eye-opening £10,000.

Bolt enjoyed the evening interacting with guests that included Earl Jarrett, General Manager of the Jamaica National Group, who were sponsors of the event.

Always about the fans

“For me, it’s always been [about] the fans, the energy that they give you; when you get to the airport people are always there,” Bolt told the Voice newspaper.

“I’ve had fans sit and wait outside my hotel for hours. Even when the guys want to get me out of there, the true fan just waits for that one picture. Those are the moments that I will miss.”

Bolt, who has been training in London in preparing for his final World Championships next month, is set to compete in his final pre-championship meet in Monaco today, July 21.

The World Champ decided to compete only in the 100 meters at the World Championships. He opted out of his pet event the 200 meters, leaving the door open for upcoming half lap sprinters to claim his vacant crown in these championships.