Bolt and Thompson Lead Jamaica to World Championship

Jamaica has selected a team of 59 athletes to represent that country at the London World Championship which begins on August 4 through to August 13.

Topping the list of 30 male athletes is Jamaican living legendary sprinter Usain Bolt who will compete in the 100 meters. He is the defending champion in the event having won in the 2009, 2013, and 2015 World Championships.

Disappointment to fans

Disappointing his fans Bolt will not be competing in his signature event, the 200 meters. He holds the world record in both the 100 and 200 meters. He will, however, be a member of Jamaica’s 4 x 100 meters relay team. This is Bolt’s last international race as he will be retiring at the end of the London championships.

Elaine Thompson

Heading a contingent of 29 women is Rio Olympic 100 and 200 meters champion Elaine Thompson. Although she has been in excellent form in both events in the Diamond League and other events since the Olympics she too will only compete in the 100 meters. She is the overwhelming favorite to win the event.

Other top athletes

Other top athletes making the team include Yohan Blake who will join Bolt in the 100 meters, Rio 110 meters hurdles champion Omar McLeod, and defending hurdles champion Danielle Williams.

Missing from the team is sprinter Asafa Powell who is nursing an injury.

Also making the team are sprint hurdlers Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy, and. Calabar High schoolboy and World Junior champion Dejour Russell. Jaheel Hyde, Kemar Mowatt, Ricardo Cunningham and Andrae Clarke are selected for the 400m hurdles, and Ronda Whyte, Ristananna Tracey and Leah Nugent.for the women version of the event.

The full squad is as follows:

WOMEN

Elaine Thompson, Simone Facey, Jura Levy, Natasha Morrison, Sashalee Forbes, Christania Williams, Jodeen Williams, Shericka Jackson, Chrisann Gordon, Novlene Williams-Mills, Anniesha Mclaughlin-Whilby, Anastasia Le-Roy, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Natoya Goule, Jazmine Fray, Danielle Williams, Megan Simmonds, Yanique Thompson, Rushelle Burton, Rhonda Whyte, Ristananna Tracey, Leah Nugent, Aisha Praught, Kimberly Williams, Shanieka Thomas-Ricketts, Kellion Knibb, Shadae Lawrence, Tarasue Barnett, and Danniel Thomas-Dodd.

MEN

Yohan Blake, Julian Forte, Senoj-Jay Givans, Usain Bolt, Michael Campbell, Tyquendo Tracey, Rasheed Dwyer, Warren Weir, Demish Gaye, Nathon Allen, Rusheen McDonald, Peter Matthews, Steven Gayle, Jamari Rose, Omar McLeod, Ronald Levy, Hansel Parchment, Jaheel Hyde, Kemar Mowatt, Ricardo Cunningham, Ramone Bailey, Damar Forbes, Clive Pullen, Fedrick Dacres, Travis Smikle, O’Dayne Richards, and Kemoy Campbell.

Donald Quarrie is the Technical Leader of the team. The head coach is Maurice Wilson to be assisted by Fitz Coleman, Paul Francis, Jerry Holness, Lennox Graham, Julian Robinson, Michael Clarke and David Riley.