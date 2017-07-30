Boca Raton to gain 800 new jobs

According to a report in the Palm Beach Post one of Palm Beach County’s largest employers is to add more jobs. Located in Boca Raton, Modernizing Medicine is to add 838 jobs to the 400 workers the software company already employs.

Rick Scott makes announcement

The announcement was made recently by Florida’s Governor Rick Scott on a visit to the company’s headquarters in Boca. The company, if it does add the announced jobs could receive $6 million in incentives from Florida, Palm Beach County and Boca Raton.

Company is expanding

The new jobs, paying an average of $55,000 annually, would result from Modernizing Medicine expanding its operations. The company recently leased 50,000 square feet of space at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus, the former IBM property near Interstate 95. This is addition to the 50,000 square feet the company operates from the Florida Atlantic University Research and Development Park.

Great news for Caribbean-Americans

The announced jobs is great news for the Caribbean American community over 5,000 residents in Boca Raton, “That’s tremendous news,” said Audley Reid, 29, a recent IT college graduate. The company is close to my home, and the stated salary isn’t bad at all.”

Modernizing Medicine sells software to doctors that allows them to spend less time filling out patient forms. According to the company’s founder Dan cane, the software allows doctors more time to treat patients.

Rapid growth

Modernizing Medicine was launched in 2010 in a small office in Boynton Beach and has grown rapidly over the past seven years. The company received $231 million investment capital in May from private equity fund Warburg Pincus, of New York. It is currently valued in excess of over half a billion dollars.

The report cited Kelly Smallridge, president of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, saying Modernizing Medicine’s plan to add 800 jobs would be the county’s largest job-growth prize since 2009.

Modernizing Medicine generates $100 million in annual revenue and has 550 employees. In addition to its 400 employees in Boca Raton, the company also has employees in California and Chile.