Blazers FC, Old Tymers triumph in CASA Super and Masters Leagues

Blazers FC and Old Tymers won the CASA Super and Masters League titles, respectively, last Saturday at Lauderhill Sports Complex.

In the opening final, Old Tymers dominated Lauderhill Lions 7-2, holding a 4-0 lead at half-time. Five goals came from Ray Graham, with the prolific Peter Marshall and Andre Waugh scoring the others.

Blazers took their fourth hold on the title. They won 2-0 through goals in each half from Akeem McCarty and Kemal Malcolm.

Organizers hailed it as a successful season of “high quality soccer, run by a tight knit CASA crew.”

The awards function will be held July 15th at The Lobster House Restaurant and Lounge, across from the Lauderhill Sports Complex.