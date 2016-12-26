Blake charity cricket event has great turnout

Rohan Blake, Jamaican sprint star feels 2017 will bring a return to special performances on the track for him. Blake produced a brilliant throw to run out Cambridge PYC opener Shevon Orrette but failed with the bat, making just one off two deliveries in his YB Afraid Foundation’s ‘Bring Back The Love’ Twenty20 cricket match at Barnett Oval in Montego Bay on Christmas Eve.

Performance on the cricket field aside, it’s what the 2011 world 100 meter champion does on the track that will interest most and Blake, who turns 27 Monday underlined that his injury issues are now behind him.

“Those injuries are well behind me now; I think if I can remain injury free in 2017, then I will be able to recapture the form I am known for. I am just looking for a great year,” said Blake.

The sprinter’s foundation rattled up 130 for 7 off their 20 overs with opening batsman Garth Garvey top scoring with a stroke-filled 63 not out, then returned to rout Cambridge for just 59 securing a whopping 71-run victory.

Garvey struck six 4’s and had one six in his stay at the crease, while Shemaz Edwards was also not out at the end of their allotted overs on 14, with middle order batsman Horace Bryce making 27.

Cambridge’s medium pacer Patrick Morris was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-19 off 3.8 overs. Julian McPherson, Clifton Russell and Ricardo Scott chipped in with one wicket each.

Ricardo James, Cambridge captain, said the funds will go into resuscitating the cricket field in their community and that he was grateful to YB Afraid Foundation.