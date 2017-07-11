Big ammo, Gun Find in Jamaica

Jamaican police have seized 449 guns and 7,899 rounds of ammunition between January 1 and July 9.

More than 700 murders have been committed in the Caribbean island since the start of the year. Police statistics reveal that most were committed with the gun.

Last Friday, police seized eight guns and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Of the amount of illegal weapons and ammunition seized, the Police Area Four division — which comprises most of the capital Kingston and St. Andrew parish — accounted for 30 percent (135) of the firearms.

In Area One which comprises the rural parishes of Hanover, St. James, Trelawny, and Westmoreland, 28 percent (128) of the firearms were seized.

The majority of assorted rounds seized, (4015 rounds) also came in Area One. St. James accounted for 44 percent (3476 rounds) of the ammunition seized in the country.

In Area Four, 20 percent (1556 rounds) of the ammunition was seized.

Portland and St. Mary (eastern rural parishes) had the lowest figures for firearm and ammunition seizures. Portland recorded only three firearm seizures ( 0.1 percent) and St. Mary eight (1.8%).

Both parishes also had low figures for ammunition seizures with 21 rounds (0.2%) and 39 (0.5%), respectively.

Police said a high percentage of murders in Jamaica are gang-related. A number of the homicides stem from domestic disputes.

Copyright 2017 – Caribbean National Weekly News