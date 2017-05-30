The best of times, the worst of times

Steven “DJ Jabba” Beckford, co-founder and co-promoter of the annual Best Of The Best show, admits its reputation took a hit this year.

The event was called off by police at approximately midnight Sunday, leaving thousands of angry fans streaming out of Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Headliner Mavado, who many had come to see, was unable to perform even though his band had set up on stage.

“Of course it hurts. Is five years Mavado don’t perform at Best Of The Best an’ people come to see him…dem mus’ upset,” said Jabba.

He blamed the lengthy performances of some artists including Dexta Daps for the confusion that ensued in the show’s latter stages.

Jabba said the singjay refused to leave his hotel unless he was paid the rest of his show fee, as well as ten additional entry passes and $1000 he claimed Jabba owed him from the Love And Harmony Cruise in February/March.

“I told him we don’t pay people at an hotel, dat’s not how we work. I gave him everything ‘cause I had no choice, I was under pressure…We had 18,000 people in the park,” he explained.

Dexta Daps eventually launched his set at 11:15, performing for 35 minutes.

After Mavado’s band finished setting up, the authorities ordered an end to proceedings.

Caribbean National Weekly reached out to Dexta Daps for his side of the story. His management promised to speak to media this week.