The beauty of Joe Wesley’s Black Bodies

Last Friday, Spice It Up Miami at the Caribbean Marketplace/Little Haiti Cultural Complex highlighted Haitian photographer Joe Wesley, whose work mainly consists of “Black Bodies Art.”

He enjoys photographing the naked body because “it’s about being free, transparent, accepting of who you are, what makes you more interesting besides your body.”

Wesley stated that when our culture looks at naked bodies they are trained to think about sex. He is trying to change that.

“These pieces are to look beyond the sex. I want people to appreciate and look deeper in the art. I allow the models to express themselves. I enjoy doing it, it is creativity,” he said.

Wesley, who was born in Haiti and grew up in Opa Locka, has been a professional photographer for 10 years. He got into the business after failing to qualify for Florida State University.

“This is a prime example of every disappointment is a blessing,” he said