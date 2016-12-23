Barbados records increase in respiratory illnesses

Barbados is recording an increase in respiratory illnesses in November 2016 as compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Health did not give figures to indicate the number of cases, but noted that “for the subset of cases tested, the causative organism was not the flu virus but mostly Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

“Nevertheless, PAHO (Pan American Health Organisation) has advised that the incidence of seasonal flu is starting to increase in North America and sporadic cases are also being seen in neighbouring islands.”

Health officials urged Barbadians to continue to practice good hygiene as this is the most effective way of reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses.

“These practices include washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and drying them with disposable tissue. If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is recommended.”

The Ministry of Health said as in previous years “persons at risk for severe illness from the seasonal flu virus are advised to ask their doctor about receiving the vaccine against seasonal flu. These include persons with asthma, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases”.