Bahamas athlete tests positive for banned substance

A member of the Bahamas 21-man team to the International Association Athletics Federation (IAAF) London World Championships has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.

The athlete or the event has not been specified, but it is reported that the runner’s ‘A’ sample has already tested positive. The Bahamas’ contingent is now awaiting the results of the ‘B’ sample.

Positive finding returned

According to reports, the competitor returned the failed test at the IAAF World Relays, which was held in the Bahamas in April of this year.

Eight athletes have automatically qualified for the event by meeting the standard set by the IAAF. Another athlete was invited to compete, and the other named will be making up the four relay teams that the Bahamas will compete in.

The automatic qualifiers are Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 200/400m); Anthonique Strachan, Ty’Nia Gaither and Jenae Ambrose (women’s 200m, although only three will be allowed to compete). Other athletes selected are, Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles); Teray Smith (men’s 200m); Steven Gardiner (men’s 400m) and Donald Thomas (men’s high jump).