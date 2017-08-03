Back to school vaccination for Broward Students

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) encourages parents to have their children immunized as the new school year approaches. Local county health departments statewide are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year.

Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

Immunization dates and times

DOH-Broward will offer free Back To School Immunizations to students 4-18 years of age inside the Lauderhill Mall from August 7-22. The dates and times for these vaccines are:

Monday -Friday,August 7- 11& August 14-18- 9am to 1pm

Thursday – August 10 & 17– 4pm to 7pm

Monday – August 14– 4pm to 7pm

Monday & Tuesday – August 21 & 22– 9am to 1pm

Family Fun Resource Fair and Free immunizations – Saturday, August 12- 10amto 2pm

Lauderhill Mall is located at 1267 NW 40th Avenue – Lauderhill 33313.

Benefits of vaccines

Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases.

The following vaccines are required for children entering preschool and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis B. Students entering college should check with the health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

Florida SHOTS is a free, statewide, centralized online immunization registry that helps healthcare providers, parents, and schools keep track of immunization records. This ensures patients of all ages receive the vaccinations needed to protect them from dangerous vaccine-preventable diseases.

Florida SHOTS

Florida SHOTS makes it easier to keep up with student’s immunization history—even when moving or switching doctors. The registry is endorsed by the Florida Academy of Family Physicians, Florida Association of Health Plans, Inc., Florida Medical Association, Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Florida Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

Anyone whose child is due for a vaccine, should visit their family health care provider or one of DOH health department clinics.

Visit ImmunizeFlorida.org to learn more about immunizations a child may need or call a local county health department to find out locations and times for immunization services available.