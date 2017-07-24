Armed Gunmen Grab Food at Gunpoint

In recent years the Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant in Broward County has gained popularity for its delicious menus of Jamaican dishes. However, it is doubtful that the restaurant’s owners envisage that the food would be so delicious it would tempt gunmen to rob to help themselves to food at gunpoint.

Restaurant in Lauderdale Lakes

That’s exactly what happened recently when two hooded gunmen entered the restaurant located in Lauderdale Lakes. Armed with guns the two men boldly walked into the serving area of the restaurant and helped themselves to food which they took away in take-out containers. Ensuring that their objective in helping themselves to food was not hindered, they warned the staff that if anyone tried to contact the police they would be shot and killed.

Police are now on the lookout for the armed robbers. Surveillance cameras depicted the two hooded men dressed fully in black, walking behind the food counter at the restaurant. The images were broadcast during a news report on South Florida station over the past weekend.

Casually help themselves

During the report, the restaurant manager, referred to as Barrington, said the men casually walked into the employee-packed kitchen to help themselves from the serving containers. Barrington said one of the gunmen told the chef if he called the police, the staff would be dead.

After the gunman made the threat, the broadcast showed footage of the chef fleeing the restaurant, with other co-workers.

The robbers eventually left with the stolen food, without harm to workers or customers who were in the store according to the manager.

Some employees said they noticed the gunmen when they arrived at the store among a group of other people.

The police are requesting anyone who has pertinent information regarding the robbery to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.