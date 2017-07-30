Antigua hotel workers urged to establish own union

Hotel workers in Antigua and Barbuda have been urged to protect their own interests by breaking away from existing trade unions to establish their own union.

The suggestion was made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne as he addressed Parliament last week.

Critical of Sandal Grande management

Browne made reference to the recent announcement by Sandals Grande resort to close for several months for maintenance work.

“I am speaking specifically to the hotel workers. You need to take steps today to protect your own interest because the representation has been found wanting. You have the numbers to form yourselves into your own trade union movement. I am recommending the hotel workers, their shop stewards and others, that they form themselves into the Antigua & Barbuda Hotel Union,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet had been pleading with Sandals Grande to reduce its closing period so it does not extend beyond December 2017. The initial timeframe set by the hotel was a period of up to five months. This covers the extremely important open of the annual tourism season on December 15.

Following talks with the government and the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), that union said it would work towards completing the work within three months.

PM dissatisfied

The Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the entire process of negotiations. He criticized Sandals Grande for giving the union the credit for making the decision to reduce the closing time. He contended that this was the very proposal he made even before the union and hotel met.

He also accused Sandals Resorts International (SRI) of financial misdeeds saying that the company has concealed millions of dollars in profits from the government.