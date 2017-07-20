Annual Treasure Coast Jerk Festival Kicks off July 29

Residents of Florida’s Treasure Coast will have the opportunity every year to enjoy a Caribbean Jerk Festival geared just for them. On Sunday July 29th, the Caribbean American Cultural Group launches and host what will be the annual Treasure Cast Jerk Festival. The Festival will be held at the Port St. Lucie Civic Center at 9221 SE Civic Center Place in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Popular Jerk meats

Among the menu of increasingly popular delicious Caribbean cuisine in South Florida the variety of Jerk meats stand out. These meats are flavored with the uniquely spicy Jamaican Jerk seasoning; a blend of Scotch bonett peppers, pimento, thyme, garlic and other spices. So popular are dishes like Jerk Pork, Jerk Chicken and Jerk Fish that they have spawned a relatively new Caribbean cultural showcase in Caribbean communities in North America.

Long time planning

Over the past several months the Caribbean American Cultural Group based in Port St. Lucie, led by President Neville Lake have been planning a jerk festival targeted to Caribbean residents, and their American friends, in Fort Pierce, Stuart, Port St. Lucie, Palm City and Hobe Sound, The festival was titled the Treasure Coast Jerk Festival, and will be launched with gusto on Sunday, July 29 in association with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc.

Wilmer Europe, PR officer of the C/A Cultural Group predicts the festival will offer “food, fun, and fellowship,” for those who attend. “It offers a chance for Caribbean-Americans to enjoy their culture, and display this culture to people of other culture and ethnicities.”

Entertainment for adults and kids

The festival will be heavy on Caribbean American entertainment. Backed by the very popular Code Red band, artists appearing include the headliner Micky Spice, Norris Weir, the legendary Judy Mowatt, and DeeJays Andrew Fresh of 104.5 FM, and Haitian-American Joey Mix.

Targeted towards the entire family the festival will also feature a Kidz Zone with special attractions for children under 12. “So, while the adults enjoy the variety of food and drinks offered by the many vendors at the festival, and move to the great music, the children can be left to enjoy themselves under supervision,” Europe said.

According to Europe, although the festival is primarily targeted to guests from the Treasure Coast cities, it’s also being promoted to people from all Palm Beach and Broward County. “In fact, we anticipate people coming from as far South as Miami. People will go anywhere for good food and entertainment,” he said. “We are expecting anywhere between three to five thousand guests at this inaugural event.”

Tickets

The cost of admission for the festival which runs from 10:00am to 10:00pm is $12 in advance and $17 at the gate for adults. Teenagers 13 to 17 will pay $10, and children under 12 will be admitted free. For ticket information, please call 772-807-4488.

Copyright 2017 – Caribbean National Weekly News