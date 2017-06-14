Andrea Delcita Wright returns to South Florida with Corpral Del

There will be good ole’ Jamaican drama in South Florida this Father’s Day weekend as Sunshine Theatre presents the return of Andrea `Delcita Wright in her new hit play Corpral Del.

It is the sequel to last year’s hit production, Border Patrol. The two shows are scheduled for: June 17th at 8:00pm – North Miami Beach Performing Arts Center (17011 NE 19th Ave, N Miami Beach) June 18th at 7:00pm – Coral Springs Center for the Arts (2855 Coral Springs Dr. Coral Springs).

Corpral Del follows Delcita after she is kicked out of the police force. She finds love and has marital hopes. It’s rib-tickling roots theater at its best. Wright wrote and produced Corpral Del which co-stars Christopher McFarlane, Deon Silvera, Trudy Campbell and Ruschiene Diedrick.

It is directed by David Tulloch.

Pre-show entertainment will come from singer Sasha Dias whose song Borrowed Time topped Jamaican music charts recently.

Tickets for Corporal Del are $50 VIP, $45 reserved seats and $40 for general seats. They are available from select West Indian outlets in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, the Coral Springs Box office or online at www.sunshinetheatrecompany.com.