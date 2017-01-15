Americans expect their president to keep them secure

Right up there with enhancing the means for citizens to be provided with food, water, shelter and clothing it is the responsibility of governments to provide security from domestic and foreign sources.

When people vote for a national leader and government it’s assumed that the authorities will take the necessary measures to ensure their security.

It’s therefore disconcerting that when the top agencies of intelligence gathering, and domestic and international security that the government has established is placed in a position of doubt by the nation’s leaders.

Where a leader doubts the information provided by those commissioned to gather this intelligence for the furtherance of the security of the nation, especially from potential foreign enemies, this breeds confusion among the people.

Specifically, how secure can Americans feel as Donald Trump prepares to take over the presidency but stubbornly refuses to accept blatant information provided to him that Russians, with the knowledge of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, were involved in using illegal and clandestine maneuvers that impeded Hillary Clinton’s bid to win the recent presidential election?

How can Americans, as Trump prepares to take office, be confident that their lives and wellbeing are secured if the president-elect doubts the intelligence provided by American national security agencies?

Trump won the elections convincingly by 306 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 232, notwithstanding, Clinton won almost three million more popular votes than he did. If he’s convinced he won fairly, why should he feel dissed with reports the Russians influenced his victory? With confidence in how he won he should be resolute in condemning Putin.

Persistent acts of terrorism around the world make threats a reality to America. With America so bitterly divided politically and racially, it’s imperative that the President, as well as intelligence and national security agencies, have confidence in each other.

Ironically, on the same day, January 6, that the collaborative national security agencies were briefing President-Elect Trump on Russia’s involvement in the presidential election, a lone gunman killed five people and injured several others at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Will Trump not be dependent upon the intelligence derived from investigations into that incident to determine what was the shooter’s motive? Will he also express doubt in their findings?

One of possible threats to America’s national security, is that of racial violence. Almost daily, people are exposed to images of covert and overt evidence of racism. White police officers shooting and killing black youth; a white law enforcement officer assigned to a school hoisting and slamming a black teenage girl to the floor. There are other disturbing reports and images of four black teenagers in Chicago torturing and beating a white youth, while taunting him with racial slurs.

These, and several other reports of racism, especially since the general elections, are of great concern. There seems to be a rapidly boiling cauldron, ready to explode at any moment.

Additionally, there is the seemingly uncontrollable situation in Chicago, where last year over 750 people, mainly youth, were killed in gun violence.

All the incidents mentioned, begs for copious intelligence from agencies like the FBI, to assist law enforcement to effectively secure communities and the nation.

It is imperative that the President who sits in the Oval Office at the White House should have the utmost confidence in his network of intelligence agencies. It is important that the incoming president takes his intelligence briefing seriously, and has the utmost ability to analyze and comprehend these briefings.

The incoming president will also be the commander-in-chief of the nation’s armed forces. However, how can the incoming president command if he has no confidence in the national and international intelligence?

It’s the right and expectation of all Americans feel secure . This security is needed, whether using the Internet, a smart-phone, attending a movie or a night club, shopping at a mall, worshipping at a church, departing or arriving at an airport.

Americans would like the nation’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies to be motivated and confident in carrying out their duties, knowing the work they do is appreciated by those at the apex of authority.

Most of all, America wants, especially in these troubled times, a leader, a President, that has confidence and faith in his intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Then the nation in-turn can be confident that this president will keep it secure from domestic and international threats.