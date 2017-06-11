All hail the King of sprint

Packed stadium pays tribute to Bolt on his final home run

The world stood up and paid attention as the king of Sprint said goodbye to his home fans in an emotional final race on home soil. Thousands converged on Jamaica’s National Stadium in Kingston and for a moment nothing else mattered.

A host of dignitaries, including politicians, entertainment personalities and the top brass of track and field world were on hand to witness the historic occasion. Hours before the starter’s gun signaled the first race of the evening long lines of traffic snaked towards the Independence Park as Jamaicans from all walks of life filled the turnstiles to say farewell to their favorite son of the soil.

“When was the last time the stadium was so packed?” educator, Bandele Sankofa, posted on social media.

“When Mandela came,” Phylis Brown replied via the Watts App social feed.

When Usain St Leo Bolt entered the stadium to deafening roars, the red carpet was rolled out and he calmly walked through a guard of honor while waving to his adoring fans. He also circled the stadium while hailing his fans through the sun roof of a vehicle.

And Bolt did not disappoint. After a customary slow start, the world’s fastest man did just enough to burst the tape in 10:03 seconds.

But for the fans, the time did not matter. They only wanted to see the man who has taken track and field out of the doldrums of drug tainted performances strut his stuff.

Bolt has declared that he will run his final professional race at the London World Championships this summer after which he will hang up his spikes.