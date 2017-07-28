August is National Black Business Month. In celebration, The Mosaic Group, in partnership with the Urban League of Broward County, will host the 7th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum & Awards Reception, Friday, August 4. The forum will be held at the Urban League of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale.

Networking and Lunch begin at 11:00 am, panel discussions at 2 pm and an awards reception at 5:30 pm.

Theme

This year’s theme is “Cornerstones of Wealth,” and will feature a Luncheon and screening of the film Generation One: The Search for Black Wealth.

Panel discussion

Panel discussions cover the following topics: Opportunities in South Florida’s Leading Growth Industries; Smart Investments: Creating Multi-Generational Wealth; and Reclaiming Our Communities Block by Block.

Panelists include Gordon Eric Knowles, President and CEO Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce; Annetta Jenkins, Executive Director, City of Rivera Beach CDC; Robert Owens, Investment Bank Officer, Wells Fargo; Jonathan Brown, Director of Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability; Kevin Morris, Real Estate Investor, Colliers International South Florida, LLC; Brian Boysaw, Attorney; Chuck West, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley; and Bryan Finnie, Vice President of Development, Housing Trust Group.

Reception

During the networking reception trailblazers from South Florida will be recognized for their contributions to the growth and development of black owned businesses and the community at large.

Website for black businesses

This year, Mosaic Group will also launch blackbusinessloop.com – an online source for black owned businesses, events, and community resources. This will promote businesses and events year-round. As the website develops, additional features and information will be added including a blog.

“The Forum and blackbusinessloop.com were both created to empower and inform members of our community to take the necessary steps to grow and develop their enterprise, create wealth for their families and support black businesses throughout the region”, says Ann Marie Sorrell, President & CEO, The Mosaic Group.

The South Florida Black Economic Forum is an annual initiative to connect, engage, and inform black business owners and professionals about opportunities, resources, and programs that will increase the number and scale of African/Caribbean-American owned businesses in South Florida.

For further information about the South Florida Black Economic Forum, please contact The Mosaic Group at (561) 651-9565 or via email,asorrell@upscalebymosaic.com.