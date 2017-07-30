68 murdered in Palm Beach County this year

Police in Palm Beach County are reporting that some 68 murders have been committed in the county between January 1 and July 28 this year.

The latest murder victim to be recorded on police blotters is John Roland. Roland was shot Sunday morning at the Merlin Park apartments on the 4600 block of Myla Lane, west of North Military Trail and south of Okeechobee Boulevard, Palm Beach County, sheriff’s authorities said.

Loud explosions

Residents reported hearing five loud explosions before Roland ran and cried out for help. He was taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Roland’s death marks the county’s 68th reported homicide since January, according to a Palm Beach Post database. Roland was killed down the street from where 19-year-old Darryl Sanders was shot to death in December 2014. The scene was also a block north of where 70-year-old Douglas Donahue and 63-year-old Tommaso Coggio were killed in June 2011.

Pall of gloom

The 49-year-old Roland was known for his benevolence. He was a barber who would bring his supplies from Deerfield Beach to offer free haircuts to children before they returned to school. His death has cast a pall of gloom over Myla Lane.

No motive has yet been established for his killing.

Killings have become a daily occurrence in the county with areas like Riviera Beach leading the way.

Police report that a gang war has led to multiple killings in that community.