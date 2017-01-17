5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Cuba An earthquake measuring five-point-five rocked Cuba early this morning. The quake, that struck 50 miles off the south east coast of the island, was felt up to 100 miles away in Santiago de Cuba and Guantanomo. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 4am .

Cuba is located in an area with several active fault systems which produce approximately two thousand siesmic events each year, although the vast majority go unnoticed.

There are no reports of any injuries or serious damage.

he majority of Cuba’s quakes result from the Oriente fault zone along the southeastern coast and causes about 70-percent of Cuba’s yearly seismic activity.

The last time Cuba experienced an earthquake higher than 5.0 magnitude was in September of last year. That one hit in the areas of Maisi and Guantanamo, according to Earthquake Track. However, back in January 2016, areas surrounding El Cobre and Santiago de Cuba felt a string of small earthquakes for several days. The earthquakes ranged from 4.2- to 4.8-magnitude.