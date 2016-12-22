2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup doesn’t kick-off until July 7,2017 but there has been plenty of tournament-related action related. The four 2016/2017 Scotiabank Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Men’s Caribbean Cup semifinalists, Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica and Martinique, earn direct berths to the event.

The three best second-place finishers from the third round of Caribbean Cup play between Haiti, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago, will compete against each other on January 4 to the 8, 2017, with the winner facing the fifth-place team from the Copa Centroamericana to determine the last Gold Cup qualifier. Jamaica pulled off one of the biggest surprises in Gold Cup history when it reached the 2015 final, ultimately falling to Mexico, 3-1.

Along the way, the Reggae Boyz drew 2-2 with 2014 FIFA World Cup quarterfinalist Costa Rica and beat the United States, 2-1, in the semifinals. In order to reach the 2017 Gold Cup, Jamaica captured the top spot in its 2016/2017 Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup, third-round group, posting a 2 win, 0 draw, 0 loss record, with a 4- 2 win over Guyana and a 1-0 win over Suriname.