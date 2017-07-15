2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice dead at 53

Christopher Wong Won (a.k.a. Fresh Kid Ice), the Trinidad-born rapper and founding member of 2 Live Crew, died July 12 in Miami.

David Hobbs (aka DJ Mr. Mixx) who co-founded the group with Wong Won, confirmed his death but did not give details of his passing.

‘Luke’ Campbell pays tribute

Former 2 Live Crew member, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, saluted his former colleague on Twitter: “My condolence goes out to the family (of) Chris Wong Won Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend.”

The 2 Live Crew debuted in 1985 with the song, ‘The Revelation’, which was a hit in Florida and opened doors for them in the Sunshine State.

With the Miami-based Campbell as their controversial leader, 2 Live Crew released a number of risqué songs including ‘Throw The Dick’ and ‘Me So Horny’ which resulted in the quartet getting into trouble with censors.

Born in Port-of-Spain

Wong Won was born in the Trinidad capitol Port of Spain. He migrated to the United States at age 12, settling initially in Brooklyn, New York.

While serving in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 1985, he met Hobbs with whom he shared a mutual love for rap. Along with Amazing Vee (Yuri Vielot), they formed the first edition of the group in Los Angeles.

Wong Won was part of a 2 Live Crew reunion that toured sections of the United States in 2016.

Copyright 2017- Caribbean National Weekly News