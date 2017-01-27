Small Business Workshops coming up

In-Person Events

Development Services Business Workshop/Webinar Series

Tuesday, January 31, 9:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M., Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens will host a “Development Services Business Workshop/ Webinar” series designed to help entrepreneurs start or grow their businesses. Join the U.S Small Business Administration, Beacon Council, Neighborhood Lending Partners, Accion, Partners for Self-Employment as they present the “Access to Capital: Financing Your Small Business Workshop” from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This is a free workshop. To attend, you can register by email at taxcreditsworkshop@miamigardens-fl.gov. For a complete list of all scheduled workshops and available webinars, you can contact the City of Miami Gardens Department of Development Services at (305) 622-8000. This event will be conducted by the City of Miami Gardens.

Fort Lauderdale, Setting Prices in Your Business

Tuesday, January 31, 5:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.,

Too often owners and managers treat pricing as a tactical marketing challenge or worse an accountant’s financial problem. In reality it is a key business decision that affects your ability to grow and be successful. It affects profit, losses and survival more quickly than any other strategic decision. $32 in advance, $42 at the door. Registration is required. This workshop will be conducted by the Broward SCORE Chapter.

West Palm Beach, Writing a Winning Business Plan

Wednesday, February 1, 5:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.,

A step-by-step workshop that arms participants with the fundamentals on writing an effective and winning business plan, perhaps the most important thing you can do to help understand your business. The workshop is interactive, and each participant will perform a number of exercises that will assist in developing their own winning business plan. $30 in advance, $50 at the door. Registration is required. This workshop will be conducted by the Palm Beach SCORE.

Fort Lauderdale, Learn the Basics of Non Profit Fundraising

Wednesday, February 1, 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.,

Lack of funding is the major cause why so many amazing initiatives don’t even take off, or get to the next level of impact. Most nonprofits, as well as many socially conscious businesses, individuals and others fall prey to limiting paradigms that curtail programs that have the potential of empowering thousands, and even millions. $32 in advance, $42 at the door. Registration is required. This workshop will be conducted by the Broward SCORE Chapter.

Fort Lauderdale, Legal & Tax Implications When Setting Up Your Business in Florida

Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.,

Many new business owners do not spend enough time & planning to ensure that they choose the right legal entity when formally setting up their business. They push off legal and tax issues, and see them as boring and confusing. When a business owner understands legal and tax issues that affect his or her business, however, he or she may become more empowered to discover the paths to success in business. $32 in advance, $42 at the door. Registration is required. This workshop will be conducted by the Broward SCORE Chapter.

Fort Lauderdale, Champagne & Chocolate Speed Networking

Thursday, February 2, 2017, 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.,

Bring your business cards, a firm handshake, your best smile, an upcoming event to share & kind words – come prepared to enjoy SPEED NETWORKING! The event is free, register at: www.FLWBC.org – Events Tab. For more information, call Gail-Lee at 561-265-3790 – ext. 114. This workshop will be conducted by the Florida Women’s Business Center.