Bravo out of Trinidad and Tobago lineup pending WICB meeting

Darren Bravo has been left out of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the Regional Super50, pending the outcome of a meeting with the West Indies Cricket Board pertaining to disciplinary issues. The 27-year-old was sent home by the WICB ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe over a controversial tweet he posted and he has not played a match since.

Sure Ragoonath, the T&T Cricket Board’s chief executive, said “In furtherance to the team for the Super50, do note that Darren Bravo’s availability is dependent on the outcome of his pending meeting with the WICB.”

Last November Bravo called WICB president, Dave Cameron, a “big idiot” via Twitter in response to the administrator’s comments which were critical of his performances. Bravo was then sent home “due to inappropriate and unacceptable behavior, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB” and warned that if the offending tweet was not removed, he could “face further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee”. Media reports say Bravo would initiate legal action against the board.