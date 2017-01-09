Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) to commemorate earthquake anniversary

Haitian-Americans and other South Floridians are preparing to commemorate the seventh anniversary of tragic January 12, 2010 earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Haiti.

One of the vigils to be held in South Florida on Thursday, January 12, will be hosted in the City of Miami by the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC).

It is the Complex’s fourth year hosting the honorary vigil, which will begin with a candle-lit procession led by Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami (FANM) at 4:30 p.m. from the Toussaint Louverture monument on 62nd St. and N. Miami Ave. to the LHCC courtyard. The vigil will immediately follow at 6 p.m.

The event will unveil a dedicated memorial wall on the LHCC campus, a project that has been in the works for the past three years.

The dedication ceremony will feature a special dedicated poem, written and read by Edwidge Danticat, an award-winning novelist of Haitian descent. There will also be a blessing of the wall and a candlelight prayer.

Following the dedication will be an inter-faith prayer and memorial service led by the Florida Haitian American Christian Leaders Association. The vigil will then be closed with a traditional “boullion” vegetable and meat stew supper.

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) is a division of the City of Miami committed to presenting and preserving Afro-Caribbean cultures‚ inspiring the next generation of leaders and leveraging arts and culture as tools for transformation and community building.